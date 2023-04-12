BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,327 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 335.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.25. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.07.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.