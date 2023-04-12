BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NVR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,155.00, for a total transaction of $6,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 1.8 %

NVR opened at $5,578.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,299.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,784.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,620.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $89.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

