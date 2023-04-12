BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.29.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $161.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $284.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

