BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 359 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 38.9% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after buying an additional 192,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 98.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 68.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 250,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 376.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 124,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 98,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.13 and a twelve month high of $172.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average is $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.27.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

