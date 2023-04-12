Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,957 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,788 shares of company stock worth $6,451,329. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

