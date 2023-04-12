BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,312 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 465,238 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 185,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 73,427 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $509,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

HYT stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

