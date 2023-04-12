Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

