Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price at $24.90

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

