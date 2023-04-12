Brokers Set Expectations for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PNC. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.13.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $122.31 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $184.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.84 and its 200-day moving average is $152.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

