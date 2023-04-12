Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.81

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 460342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on Burford Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -104.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Burford Capital by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Burford Capital by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Burford Capital

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.