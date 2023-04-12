Burleson & Company LLC Acquires 6,745 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DIS opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

