C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 40,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.12. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

