C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Insider Activity at C4 Therapeutics
In other news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %
C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.12. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $13.23.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.