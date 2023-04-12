Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Sunday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $73.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

