Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.26

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.35 ($0.08). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 6.13 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,584,482 shares trading hands.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of £20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.87.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighboring wind farm to power production facilities.

