Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.77

Shares of Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and traded as high as $17.54. Capcom shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 952 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Capcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Capcom Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom ( OTCMKTS:CCOEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.98 million for the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 29.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

