Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.77

Shares of Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and traded as high as $17.54. Capcom shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 952 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Capcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Capcom Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.
Capcom Company Profile
CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capcom (CCOEY)
