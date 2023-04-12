Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.62.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:COF opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.83. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

