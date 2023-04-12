Capital One Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.26.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.