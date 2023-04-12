Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,579,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,235,000 after purchasing an additional 62,151 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 51,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Richard Barry bought 11,565 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $302,193.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 197,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,528.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $51.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

