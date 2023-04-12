Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,302 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

