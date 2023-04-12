Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 652 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,390,000 after purchasing an additional 214,966 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

