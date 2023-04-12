Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WPC opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.81%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.