Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,606 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $163.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average is $159.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.53.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

