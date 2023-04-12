Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,034 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $254.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.48. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $263.57.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

