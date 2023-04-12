Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 12,198 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

