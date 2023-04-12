Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $138.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day moving average of $138.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $164.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

