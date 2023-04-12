Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.7 %

NLY opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

