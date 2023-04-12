Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $138.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.27. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $164.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

