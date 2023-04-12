Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:POCT opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

