Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGW. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 41,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,661,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGW stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $52.01.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

