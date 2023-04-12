Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 912,008 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $123.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average is $120.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

