Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $520.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

