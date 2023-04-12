Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $323,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 882 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $371.11 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.62. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

