Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $489,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $129.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of -164.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

