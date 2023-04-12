Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New $691,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,266,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.49. The firm has a market cap of $554.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,153 shares of company stock worth $12,359,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

