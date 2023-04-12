Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,088 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

NYSE YUM opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.76. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

