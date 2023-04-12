Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGK opened at $201.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.89 and its 200-day moving average is $184.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $226.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

