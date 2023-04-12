Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

