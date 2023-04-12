Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

