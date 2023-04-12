Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $182.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.67. The stock has a market cap of $251.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

