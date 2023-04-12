Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 376.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,715,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 6,425.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,543,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,094,000 after buying an additional 1,519,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $997,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.27. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

