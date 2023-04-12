Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $123.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.59.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.