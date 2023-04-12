Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,594,000 after acquiring an additional 547,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,049,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,065,000 after buying an additional 130,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,704,000 after buying an additional 110,726 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 889,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

