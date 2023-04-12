Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,513 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

