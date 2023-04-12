Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,513 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $122.35.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.