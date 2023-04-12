Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,262 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

ARKW opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

