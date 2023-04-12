Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 892 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,972,000 after buying an additional 14,337,952 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,027 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18,328.4% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 835,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,930,000 after purchasing an additional 831,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 698,255 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.04. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

