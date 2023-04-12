Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 733.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $247.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.56 and a 200-day moving average of $239.21. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $213.73 and a one year high of $309.20.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.