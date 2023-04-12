Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $53.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

