Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,620,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,224,000 after buying an additional 158,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after buying an additional 86,318 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average of $82.83. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.