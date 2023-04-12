Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after buying an additional 274,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 754.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 291,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,230,000 after buying an additional 257,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 243,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 212,608 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.70. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

